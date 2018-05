Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UTZ Quality Foods is voluntarily recalling some of its Golden Flake, Good Health, UTZ and Weis brand tortilla chips.

The company, based out of Hanover, Pennsylvania, says there’s potential contamination of an undeclared milk allergen.

It says people who are allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat these products.