THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
By Julie Grant
Filed Under:Butler Area School District, Glenn Terwilliger, Julie Grant, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Criminal charges were filed regarding the excessively high lead levels in the drinking water at Summit Elementary School.

The Butler County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police have been investigating this case for some time. On Friday, they filed charges against Glenn Terwilliger, who is the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Butler Area School District.

In the complaint, Terwilliger is accused of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. He was the District’s Certified Water Operator during August of 2016. At that time, police said five drinking water samples were taken from four classrooms and the school library and sent to a lab for testing. Four of them exceeded the limit for lead.

summit elementary school Charges Related To High Lead Levels In Drinking Water Filed Against Butler Area School District Employee

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police said Terwilliger called the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and discussed the test results with a supervisor there. Afterward, officials said Terwillinger was emailed with instructions on actions required by law that must be taken when there’s a lead exceedance.

The Pennsylvania Lead and Copper Rule requires the district develop and deliver a public education program and materials within 60 days of the monitoring period. Investigators say this was never done by Terwilliger.

Terwilliger has been an employee of the Butler Area School District for 35 years. Both of the charges are misdemeanor offenses. Terwilliger is being charged by way of summons, not by arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch