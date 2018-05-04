Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Investigators say he may have held up two Keybank locations within an hour on Friday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the first robbery happened around 3:20 p.m. at the Keybank on Washington Road in McMurray. Then, around 4:15 p.m., the Keybank on 5th Avenue in Coraopolis was held up.

Authorities say the incidents may be connected.

Do you know this man? #FBI Pittsburgh needs the public's help to ID the unknown man responsible for robbing the Key Bank at 4073 Washington Road in McMurray around 3:20pm today. We believe the same person also robbed the Key Bank at 953 5th Avenue in Coraopolis around 4:15pm. pic.twitter.com/2Zz0ZIFEie — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) May 5, 2018

The FBI says the suspect did have a weapon.

They’ve also released this surveillance photo of the getaway vehicle believed to be involved:

The suspect is described as having a muscular build and being about six-feet tall.

Allegheny County, Coraopolis and Peters Township police departments are working with the FBI on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.