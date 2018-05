Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Fire badly damaged a home in Mercer County early Friday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Friday, at a home along Slippery Rock Road in Pine Township.

Everyone inside made it out safely before crews arrived on scene, but their dog was still inside.

Firefighters were able to go in and rescue the dog.

Crews saved the back of the home, but the front sustained heavy damage.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.