COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — A grandfather ended up helping police catch a criminal while taking a trip to the library with his granddaughter.

The Columbus Division of Police says a man named Bill was standing outside a west Columbus library when he heard police sirens and saw a man with his hand in his waistband running toward him.

Surveillance footage shows multiple police vehicles pursuing the suspect, and officers can be heard yelling, “Police! Get on the ground! Gun! Gun!” and “Drop the gun!”

As the suspect runs past Bill, the grandfather sticks his leg out behind him to trip the suspect. The suspect falls to the ground and struggles to get back on his feet, giving police enough time to catch up and apprehend him.

“I saw who you guys were chasing and I could see he was holding something in his waistband while he was running from you guys, but he had a pretty good lead on your closest officer,” Bill said. “He was coming my way, so I got in his way to slow him down so you guys could get him.”

An officer at the scene called Bill an “outstanding community member,” saying, “We have no idea how that may have turned out differently had you not disheveled him and put him on the ground.”

Police say Bill’s actions “likely saved the 18-year-old suspect’s life.”

The suspect, who police say has a lengthy criminal record, was sent back to jail.

No one was injured.