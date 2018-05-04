Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is offering discounted tickets for one day only to celebrate their 120th anniversary.

The amusement park was founded back in 1898, so the park is dropping the price of tickets to $18.98 on Sunday, May 6.

The discount is only available online. Tickets will be full-priced at the gate, and the discount only applies if the tickets are used on May 6.

You can purchase discounted tickets here: kennywood.com/plan-a-visit/discounts

Later in the season, Kennywood will offer $19.58 tickets to guests over the age of 50 to celebrate the Thunderbolt’s 50th anniversary.

The park will be open for the next three weekends. It will be open daily starting on Thursday, May 24.