LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Wilson Suspended | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Kennywood, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is offering discounted tickets for one day only to celebrate their 120th anniversary.

The amusement park was founded back in 1898, so the park is dropping the price of tickets to $18.98 on Sunday, May 6.

kennywood 120 Kennywood Offers $18.98 Tickets To Celebrate Anniversary

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The discount is only available online. Tickets will be full-priced at the gate, and the discount only applies if the tickets are used on May 6.

You can purchase discounted tickets here: kennywood.com/plan-a-visit/discounts

Later in the season, Kennywood will offer $19.58 tickets to guests over the age of 50 to celebrate the Thunderbolt’s 50th anniversary.

The park will be open for the next three weekends. It will be open daily starting on Thursday, May 24.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch