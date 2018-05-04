Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing Oakland man.

According to police, 40-year-old Richard Burton has not been heard from since early Friday morning.

He is described as being 6-feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Steelers or Penguins jersey.

Police say Burton frequents the Centre Avenue and Baum Boulevard areas, as well as Chief’s Café on North Craig Street.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7800.

