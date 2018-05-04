Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend gets underway at 11 a.m. on Friday.

That’s when the GNC Live Well Health and Fitness Expo opens to the public.

The first road closure takes affect Friday at noon, with the Boulevard of the Allies closing between Wood and Stanwix streets. That closure lasts through Sunday.

There are Downtown and North Shore closures on Saturday, and closures throughout Downtown and the whole marathon course on Sunday.

The marathon released this map for overall course road closures, and this map for Downtown closures on Sunday.

You can also visit the marathon’s website for all the latest information for the weekend.