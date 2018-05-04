Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is giving back to a little boy who lost some of his most important belongings when his home was damaged by fire.

The Tausch family was forced to flee their home on Tyburn Lane in Upper St. Clair in the early morning hours of last Sunday.

No one was hurt, but the fire did a lot of damage. In addition to leaving a huge hold in their roof, the flames destroyed many of the family’s belongings.

That includes 7-year-old Bennett’s hockey equipment, which he received from Crosby’s Little Penguins Learn to Play Program.

After learning of the Tausch family’s hardship, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Crosby decided to help little Bennett out.

The Penguins’ captain hosted the family during Friday’s practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Then, Bennett got a huge surprise when Crosby gave him some brand new gear so he can get back on the ice.

The whole visit is now featured on the Penguins’ website in this video:

Bennett’s dad, Mike Tauch, told Pens TV: “You know, we take it day by day, but the stuff you guys do for kids, it’s incredible. To see a smile on his face, it’s amazing. It’s overwhelming.”

When the Tauch family home burned down earlier this week, 7-year-old Bennett was distraught that his hockey equipment was gone. Today, one small gesture from Sidney Crosby made a world of difference. Read more: https://t.co/UzdHf3bAzH pic.twitter.com/n9BfuTm4ev — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 4, 2018

In addition to the new gear and photos with Crosby, Bennett also got a high five from Evgeni Malkin.

A GoFundMe has been started for the Tauch family, if you’d like to help, visit: gofundme.com/tauch-family