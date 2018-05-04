LET'S GO PENS: Game 4 Recap | Wilson Suspended | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and bobbleheads, you may need to make room in your collection.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a new Jaromir Jagr bobblehead.

jagr bobblehead Special Edition Saluting Jaromir Jagr Bobblehead Unveiled

(Photo Courtesy: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

The bobblehead depicts Jagr in a Penguins jersey and making his signature salute goal celebration.

According to a press release, only 2,017 were made and each one is individually numbered. FOCO produced the bobbleheads exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

They are being sold on the museum’s website for $40.

 

