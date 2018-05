Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — At least one person was injured when an SUV slammed into a home in Fayette County Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Lincoln streets in Uniontown.

The driver of the SUV lost control, sending the vehicle through a fence. It then went airborne and hit a home with people inside.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

