VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is all banged up but alive after a hit-and-run in Westmoreland County.

William McInnes sits in his Apollo home in pain and still dazed.

“It still gives me goosebumps thinking about it,” he said.

McInnes was on his Harley Davidson, driving through Vandergrift. He got to the intersection of Hancock Avenue and Walnut Street when a burgundy Ford Focus cut in front of him.

“She wasn’t even looking my way,” McInnes said. “I didn’t know what was gonna happen. It was a very scary moment.”

McInnes’s bike slammed into the passenger side of the sedan. He tumbled off his bike, dazed, and got to the curb.

According to McInnes, the driver of the vehicle “got halfway across the street and said ‘I’m sorry.’ Never asked if I was OK or anything. And then that was it. She started walking back to her car.”

McInnes and witnesses say after that, she was gone.

“Then she sped off. That was it,” McInnes said.

McInnes suffered a significant leg injury. He went from riding around on two wheels to getting around with two crutches.

“I have some tears in my leg,” McInnes said.

“He’s lucky to be alive,” Vandergrift Police Sgt. Anthony DePanicis said. “They don’t always end this way.”

The driver is described as a white female with blonde and/or gray hair and a raspy voice. She was wearing her hair in a bun at the time of the crash.

The vehicle has noticeable damage to the front and rear passenger side doors. The driver remains on the run.

“Any help we can get would be much appreciated to bring her to justice,” DePanicis said.

Vandergrift Police ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle or description of the driver to contact them.