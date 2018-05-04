Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police called SWAT to a vacant apartment building in Wilkinsburg while searching for a shooting suspect Friday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police were sent to the intersection of South Avenue and Coal Street around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local trauma hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

According to police, a black male wearing a red shirt was seen fleeing the area of the shooting. He was spotted trying to enter a vacant apartment building in the 800 block of Ross Avenue.

Police surrounded the building and called SWAT for backup. No SWAT members have gone into the building at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.