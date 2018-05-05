Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was thrown from their bike and struck by a tractor trailer early Saturday morning in Washington County.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on I-70 in Bentleyville.

According to the Washington County coroner’s office, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on I-70 when they crashed.

The motorcyclist was thrown from their bike into the westbound lanes and struck by a tractor trailer.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 a.m.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

