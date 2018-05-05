Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) – Cedar Point is having a rough opening weekend thanks to its newest roller coaster, Steel Vengeance.

The coaster, which holds 10 world records for a steel/wood hybrid, including fastest, tallest, steepest and longest, was closed after a returning train bumped into a parked train in the loading area of the ride.

“At approximately 1:30 p.m., a Steel Vengeance train returning to the station lightly bumped a parked train in the loading station,” Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark said. “There were guests on both trains. Four guests requested a review at the ride by the park’s first aid team and went back into the park. All other guests left the ride and continued their visit.

“Steel Vengeance is currently closed while the incident is under review. There is no further information at this time.”

The ride is closed as the park reviews the incident and there was no indication if it will re-open on Sunday.