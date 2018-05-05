PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Weekend Road Closures | 10th Anniversary Of Marathon's Return
Filed Under:Butler County, Car Crash, Center Township, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pickup truck ended up on its roof after a three-vehicle crash in Butler County late Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 8 North and Mercer Road in Center Township, just north of the Clearview Mall.

butler crash Pickup Truck Overturns In 3 Vehicle Crash On Route 8

(Photo Credit: Austin Ayers/From The Scene TV)

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, but it involved a pickup truck and two cars. The truck ended up overturning onto its roof, and the truck and one car went over a hillside.

One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch