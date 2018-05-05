Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pickup truck ended up on its roof after a three-vehicle crash in Butler County late Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 8 North and Mercer Road in Center Township, just north of the Clearview Mall.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, but it involved a pickup truck and two cars. The truck ended up overturning onto its roof, and the truck and one car went over a hillside.

One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details