Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Poof

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This tiny ball of fluff is Poof. She’s an 8-year-old Lionhead. Poof came to Animal Friends from another shelter along with her good friend Jinx. The two of them have been together for many years and are looking for a loving home that they could both call their own. Poof may be the smaller bunny of the two, but her bravery helps show Jinx the ropes of a new environment. Once she gets to know you, she’d would love some nice pets on her fluffy white head. If she could be the bunny for you, stop by Animal Friends to meet her and her friend Jinx.

To find out more about how to adopt Poof, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Goldie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

My name is Goldie. I am a very friendly cat who loves attention! I came to Orphans of the Storm with my friend, Willie, when our owner died. I am about 13-years-old and have no teeth. But I still have a lot of kitten left in me, and I love to play!

But most of all I just love attention. I do the head-butt thing, too! I would sure love to find a forever home!

To find out more about how to adopt Goldie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Bruce

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

There are quite a few well-known Bruces out there… Bruce Lee, Bruce Wayne, and Bruce Springsteen to name a few. Even though our Bruce might not be a great fighter, a caped crusader, or a famous musician, he’s hoping that he can find a way into your heart!

Bruce is an 11-month-old Cattle Dog Mix and is around 36 pounds. He is a very energetic guy and can hardly stay still! This happy guy would probably do best in a home with an active lifestyle where he can keep busy. He is very smart but needs worked with since he is so young. If you’ve never had a Cattle Dog before, we encourage you to do your research on the breed if you are interested in Bruce!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24