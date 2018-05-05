Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a fatal overdose in Westmoreland County.

The City of Greensburg Police say 36-year-old Glenn Levtzow, originally from North Carolina, was arrested Friday night after officers received a tip on his location from a concerned citizen.

The investigation began back in November of 2017 when officers were sent to a Greensburg apartment for a report of an overdose. At the apartment, they found 34-year-old Ryan Powell unresponsive in the bathroom. He was given Narcan and sent to the hospital, where he later died.

Toxicology reports indicated there was heroin and fentanyl in Powell’s blood.

A woman at the scene told police she, Powell, Levtzow and one other person had been using heroin, which Levtzow provided.

In April, a warrant was issued for Levtzow’s arrest.

He was sent to the Westmoreland County Prison on Friday after he was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death.