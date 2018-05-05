Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that an individual with measles who was travelling on a tour bus stopped in Pennsylvania and may have exposed others to the disease.

The individual was on a tour bus travelling from Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Washington D.C. on May 2.

The bus stopped at the Wegman’s at 201 William Street in Williamsport sometime between noon and 3 p.m. It also stopped at the Weaver’s Farm Market on Route 15 in Port Trevorton sometime between 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Secretary of Health Dr. Levine says measles can be highly contagious, but the risk of catching it is minimal if you have been properly immunized.

Anyone who is susceptible to measles may get sick if they were in the same room as the individual with measles, even up to two hours after the individual left.

The Health Department says symptoms usually start to appear one to three weeks after infection. Those symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.