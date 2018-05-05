(KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (4-0-3) stayed unbeaten for a club-record seven games to start the season with a 2-1 victory against Toronto FC II (0-5-2) on Saturday at Marina Auto Stadium in Rochester, New York.

Pittsburgh still has yet to trail in a game this season (630 minutes).

The Riverhounds got a goal from Neco Brett in the 12th minute and never looked back. Brett has four of his five goals this season against Toronto FC II.

Kevin Kerr also scored in the 36th minute, moving him into a three-way tie with José Angulo and Phil Karn for fifth all-time in club history with 23 career goals.

Brett also assisted on Kerr’s goal, continuing his strong start to the season. The striker leads the team with 12 points this season.

The ‘Hounds gave up a goal in stoppage time, a Shaan Hundal tally, and are 7-0-2 all-time against Toronto FC II.

The Riverhounds return to Pittsburgh for their next game, first-ever meeting with Indy Eleven (4-2-1) on May 11 at Highmark Stadium.