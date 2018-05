Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of runners participated in the 2018 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday as the event celebrated its 10th anniversary.

For video of runners crossing the finish line, click the links below. The times listed are the official marathon clock times at the finish line, and they are organized in chronological order.

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 1:02.30 – 1:12.34

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 1:12.34 – 1:22.24

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 1:22.24 – 1:32.31

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 1:32.31 – 1:42.20

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 1:42.20 – 1:52.07

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 1:52.07 – 2:02.26

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 2:02.26 – 2:12.23

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 2:12.23 – 2:22.30

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 2:22.30 – 2:32.28

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 2:32.28 – 2:42.27

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 2:42.27 – 2:52.28

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 2:52.28 – 3:02.18

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 3:02.18 – 3:13.34

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 3:13.34 – 3:22.33

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 3:22.33 – 3:32.31

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 3:32.31 – 3:42.35

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 3:42.35 – 3:52.29

2018 Marathon Finish Line: 3:52.29 – 4:02.24

This post will be updated throughout the morning.