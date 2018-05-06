PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | Finish Line Photo Gallery | 22 Hospitalized During Marathon
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit just before 1 p.m. ET in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was a minor earthquake, and the National Weather Service asked in a Tweet if anyone even felt it.

The earthquake hit about 160 miles southeast of New Orleans.

