A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit just before 1 p.m. ET in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was a minor earthquake, and the National Weather Service asked in a Tweet if anyone even felt it.

Apparently there was an earthquake a few minutes ago about 120 miles SE of Grand Isle or 160 mi SE of New Orleans. There is NO tsunami threat from this earthquake. But we’re curious… Did anyone feel it? #lawx #mswx https://t.co/hHg63A4jUm — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 6, 2018

The earthquake hit about 160 miles southeast of New Orleans.