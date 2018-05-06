PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | Finish Line Photo Gallery | 22 Hospitalized During Marathon
(KDKA) – A milky tone to the water in a creek behind Campbell’s Run Road is causing some concern.

Robinson Commissioner Kenneth A Kisow told KDKA on Sunday that the milky water is nothing to worry about, however.

“It’s the minerals from mine drainage, Aluminum and Magnesium,” he said via email. “Some mines drain sulfers like in Collier Township. Others heavy metals. It’s what made Montour Creek greenish. Doing it for about 100 years.”

There is also occasional random piles of a crystal rock salt residue visible on the rocks.

The small creek feeds into the Chartiers Creek, which is a tributary of the Ohio River.

