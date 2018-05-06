PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | 24 Runners Hospitalized | Weekend Road Closures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 100 runners were treated during the Pittsburgh Marathon and two dozen ended up going to the hospital.

UPMC said as of 12:30 p.m., they had treated 131 runners and taken 24 to local hospitals.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Grystar)

Dr. Vince Mosesso said there a number of runners were treated for elevated temperatures. According to Mosesso, their temperatures were so high, the patients had to undergo ice immersion treatment.

Other patients had low body temperatures, strains and sprains. Some were also treated for dehydration.

There were 400 UPMC volunteers stationed throughout the marathon and at the marathon’s medical tent.

