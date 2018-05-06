Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chipotle is recognizing Teacher Appreciation Week by offering school teachers, faculty and staff free food.

The National PTA is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week this Monday through Friday.

In honor of the special week, Chipotle is offering a special deal for teachers, faculty and staff.

Anyone who shows a valid faculty ID at a participating location on Tuesday, May 8, can get a buy-one-get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

The deal starts at 3 p.m. and is only valid for in-restaurant orders.

More details can be found here: chipotle.com/teacherappreciation