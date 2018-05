Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman’s car erupted in flames on the Parkway North inbound on Sunday evening.

The driver says she was headed to work when another car pulled up and started yelling that her car was on fire. She pulled over on the North Shore Expressway at approximately 5:21 p.m. and her car went up in flames.

Luckily, she got out safely.