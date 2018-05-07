Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HATBORO, Pa. (AP) – Dozens of cats have been found living in deplorable conditions in the garage of a Pennsylvania home.

Authorities say Hatboro police received a call Friday about a strange odor coming from the home. They spoke to a man who said he lives in the loft space of the garage and kept the cats.

Officers returned to the home Saturday with a search warrant. They then removed 114 cats on Sunday and used a heat sensor to search for more, though it wasn’t clear if anymore were found.

Authorities say all of the cats are being evaluated and treated.

It wasn’t clear Monday if the man will face any charges. His name has not been released.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)