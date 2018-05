Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Beaver County early Monday morning.

Firefighters were sent to a home in the 600 block of Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa around 5:30 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The house is believed to be unoccupied.

Crews were working to protect nearby homes from the flames.

