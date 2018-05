Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council is getting ready to launch its annual slate of “Hard To Recycle” collection events.

There will be five collection events this year, starting Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills.

For more information on future events and items that will be accepted free-of-charge, click this link.