PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a lot of style, both on and off the field, and he has no problem showing it off.
He did just that on “Complex Closets,” a YouTube series that looks inside the closets of some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.
Brown took the show on a tour of his 12-room mansion in Miami and led them to his enormous walk-in closet that’s lined with shoes.
He’s got everything from old Jordans to one-of-a-kind Yeezys.
You can check out all of Brown’s shoes in the full video below:
