WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — An emergency official said at least one person was unaccounted for after a fire early Monday morning in West Finley Township, Washington County.

The first firefighters were called to the 100 block of Beham Ridge Road around 1:30 a.m.

State Police, including a fire marshal, were on the scene early Monday morning.

Beham Ridge Road was closed between Fraction Road and Laidley’s Run Road.