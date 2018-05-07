Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (Patch.com/KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Wai Wai Chinese Cuisine on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield for rodent issues and other health code violations.

Inspectors on Friday found a fresh dead mouse under shelving in the kitchen area. They also found a mix of fresh and old droppings found in the servers’ storage area, under the beverage station and behind bamboo plants in the dining room.

According to the Health Department, other violations found include “inadequate cleaning and sanitizing,” “unsafe cold holding of food,” dust and mold buildup and “improper cooling of hot food.”

Health Department officials have told the restaurant to get rid of the rodents by using approved methods, and given them other clean-up instructions.

