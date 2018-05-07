PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | Finish Line Photo Gallery | 22 Hospitalized During Marathon
Filed Under:Carnival Cruise Lines, Cruise Ship, Flooding

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) – A water line break flooded 50 staterooms aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship as it sailed through the Caribbean.

In a video recorded Thursday by a Carnival Dream passenger, crew members formed a bucket brigade and waded through ankle-deep water in one soaked hallway.

In an emailed statement, cruise line spokeswoman Annemarie Mathews said it took six hours for the crew to replace or dry out the carpeting in the hallway and 50 staterooms.

carnival cruise flooding 100 Guests Affected As Water Line Break Floods Carnival Cruise Rooms

(Photo Credit: Marla DeAnn Haase)

About 100 guests were affected by the flooding. Mathews said the cruise line provided full refunds to all those guests, as well as a discount on a future cruise.

Mathews said two guests accepted the company’s offer to fly them home early. The ship returned to its homeport in New Orleans as scheduled Sunday morning.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch