WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is urging West Virginia voters to reject a former federal convict and coal baron running in the Republican Senate primary, arguing that Don Blankenship he would lose the general election.

Trump tweets on Monday: “To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State…No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!”

Blankenship has taken aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with racially charged accusations of corruption.

The primary is Tuesday.

Trump is citing Alabama Republican Roy Moore, who lost a special Senate election after allegations of past sexual misconduct. Trump endorsed Moore in that race.

