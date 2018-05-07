Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Matthew Darby was back in court on May 7, 2018. He’s the former college basketball player accused of murder, two rapes and criminal trespass.

Monday’s case involves what happened when he was brought to jail.

If you think back to when the allegations against Darby first surfaced, you will recall he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was brought to the Allegheny County Jail on Nov. 3, 2017. The very next day is when he allegedly threatened and attacked one of the County Corrections Officers.

When he first walked into court, led in by sheriff’s deputies, he had a little bit of a smile on his face. During the hearing he said nothing and mainly stared straight ahead.

Outside of the courtroom, we saw some of the Allegheny County Corrections Officers allegedly assaulted by Darby, gathered together with the detective who filed the charges.

Officer James McVeigh told the Court when he was given the job of escorting Darby from the telephone area to the shower area of the jail, Darby threatened him, threw his shirt at him, and lunged at him. He said three other officers jumped in to get Darby under control. McVeigh also said that during that time, Officer Ty Book broke his hand. Book told the Court he needed reconstructive surgery.

The prosecutor added a charge of resisting arrest and four harassment charges.

The judge held all of the charges for court, which means this case now joins all the others in Court of Common Pleas. On March 22, 2017, Darby was charged with the rape of a woman in Indiana County. On Sept. 20, 2017, police said Darby trespassed into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Pitt student Alina Sheykhet. On Oct. 3, 2017, detectives said Darby raped an underage girl from Elizabeth. On Oct. 8, 2017, detectives said Darby murdered Sheykhet in her Oakland home before fleeing to Myrtle Beach.

Darby’s case in Indiana County is set for jury trial on May 21, 2018. His other three open cases in Allegheny County are set for a jury trial on July 30, 2018.