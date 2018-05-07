Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pittsburgh?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Pittsburgh if you’ve got a budget of $900 / month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5712 Phillips Ave., #B11 (Squirrel Hill South)

Listed at $895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5712 Phillips Ave.

The building features on-site laundry and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Apartment amenities include carpeting, large windows, closet space, arched doorways and ample cabinet space.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2311 Jane St., #1 (South Side Flats)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 2311 Jane St. It’s also listed for $895/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3721 California Ave., #2 (Brighton Heights)

Listed at $875/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3721 California Ave.

In the unit, you can expect central heating, a stove, a fireplace, carpeted floors, built-in storage features and large windows. The building has storage space and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6350 Forward Ave., #5 (Squirrel Hill South)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6350 Forward Ave. It’s also listed for $875/month for its 650-square-feet of space.

The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large windows, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

114 South Negley Ave., #5 (Friendship)

Finally, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 114 South Negley Ave. that’s going for $875/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The apartment includes hardwood floors, a stove, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

