OGDEN, Utah (AP/KDKA) – The force is with them.

A Utah couple became parents of a boy and a girl on “Star Wars” day, Friday, May 4. The day is celebrated by “Star Wars” fans because it sounds like the movie’s line, “May the force be with you.”

star wars Star Wars Fans Become Parents On May 4, Name Twins After Characters

LAS VEGAS – MAY 29: Actress Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia Organa character and actor Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker character from “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” are shown on screen while musicians perform during “Star Wars: In Concert” at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kendall and Ross Robbins tell KSTU-TV they named the children Rowan and Kai, but their middle names are Luke and Leia, just like the twin characters from the movies.

Ross Robbins says “as soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was like, all right.”

Rowan Luke and Kai Leia’s home nursery is decorated in a “Star Wars” theme.

