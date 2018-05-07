PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Topgolf’s newest location in Pittsburgh is looking for 500 new workers.

The 42nd Topgolf location is currently under construction in South Fayette’s Newbury Market, and is set to open this summer.

Topgolf has posted 500 new jobs on their website in anticipation of the opening, everything from servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance and guest services.

The company says it will hold a “Mission: Ambition” hiring event beginning the week of May 28.

According to Topgolf the “Mission: Ambition” is described as “one of the most unique ways one will ever interview for a job. Cloaked in mystery, but full of intrigue, these events are Topgolf’s special way of showcasing its culture of fun and energy. Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more.”

In a news release, the company says: “We are very excited to meet the talented candidates of Pittsburgh,” said Topgolf Pittsburgh Director of Operations Chad Duffield. “We look forward to putting a unique flair on our interview process and inspiring applicants to begin a career with us.”

The company also says those hired for the new 65,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

