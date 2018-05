Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — A sheriff’s deputy is facing a DUI charges in Westmoreland County.

Caitlyn Kralovic works for the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show she was arrested in North Huntington Township on Saturday.

Police say Kralovic had a blood alcohol level of at least .16, which is double the legal limit.

