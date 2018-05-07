Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating a break-in at the Westmoreland Mall.

Troopers say the suspect got into the mall in Greensburg after-hours, then broke into a vape shop, hair salon and Hallmark store.

State police say the suspect was tampering with the metal gates to get into the stores.

“They were clipping the metal gates and slipping through it,” said Trooper Stephen Limani, of Pennsylvania State Police.

Workers at the hair salon found the cash register in the bathroom. They said the money was gone.

Police say the suspect probably hid in the mall until closing time.

“We don’t have any forced entry into any of the entrances of the mall,” said Trooper Limani.

Investigators say security and cleaning crews were in the mall during the break-in late last week.

Investigators say the suspect got some cash, but the amount of damage done to the stores by breaking into them is a sizeable amount as well.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact state police.