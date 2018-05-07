PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | Finish Line Photo Gallery | 22 Hospitalized During Marathon
WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after an accident at a car wash in White Oak this afternoon.

The crash happened at the Double Car Wash located on O’Neill Boulevard.

Officials say a worker was drying off a white BMW SUV that had just gone through the car wash when he was struck and pinned.

According to authorities, another worker was driving a vehicle behind the SUV, but when he hit the brakes, he said the car wouldn’t stop.

That car rammed the SUV and pinned the first worker between the BMW SUV and the wall.

The worker was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

A second person was also reportedly injured, but there’s no word on what injuries they sustained or what condition they are in.

