BRADDOCK HILLS (KDKA) — Fire destroyed a home in Braddock Hills early Tuesday evening, sending the woman who lived there to the hospital.

The fire broke out around 6:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue.

Firefighters from a number of departments, including Edgewood, Swissvale, Forest Hills and North Braddock, responded to the scene. The houses in that neighborhood are well over 100-years-old.

A neighbor tells KDKA that he heard a loud bang and popping sounds just before the fire broke out.

The woman who lived there was able to get out safely, but she was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Officials say her three pets are missing, and the home is a total loss.

