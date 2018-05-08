Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) – “Captain Jack Sparrow” has been arrested in Tennessee, again.

According to a WVLT-TV report, police approached a man exhibiting “odd behavior” in the Market Square area of Knoxville.

Officers noticed the man “talking incoherently and appeared to be under the influence of some type of inhalant.”

The man, later identified as Brian Zielinski, was found to be in possession of two bottles of super glue, an electric scale with a “crystal-like residue,” and a sunglasses case containing lightbulbs with a straw attached.

Zielinski said the items were for huffing glue.

After being placed in handcuffs, Zielinski attempted to run away, but officers quickly restrained him. At that time, Zielinski allegedly began kicking at the officers.

He is facing a list of charges including, disorderly conduct, evading arrest, resisting arrest and various drug-related offenses.

In October, Zielinski was arrested while dressed like “Captain Jack Sparrow.” Zielinski was reportedly kicked out of a friend’s house, but re-entered the home through a window and became combative.

Police were called to the home and had to use a Taser on Zielinski.