PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of employees of the Carnegie museums could soon be out of a job.

According to information reported to the state, more than 70 people are expected to be laid off.

Federal law requires that companies that are going to have a large number of layoffs contact the Department of Labor and Industry and give them notice 60 days in advance.

According to a a spokeswoman with the Carnegie Museums, the 76 affected positions are all security guards. They are being asked to re-apply for their jobs with a contractor the museums will use for their security services.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor’s website lists the Carnegie Museum of Art, Natural History, the Science Center and the Andy Warhol Museum as some of the locations where workers will be laid off.

The Carnegie Museum in Oakland is also listed.

Betsy Momich, director of corporate communications for the Carnegie Museums, says no workers at the library will be affected.

Rather, it’s the 20 full-time and roughly 55 part-time security guards who work at the four museums.

The museums are contracting with a security firm, 3G Security Solutions, for their security guard needs.

Momich says the museums are having more evening events, more special events and a variety of exhibitions that require security guards on the premises.

In the best interest of the museums, they believe contracting out security services in the future is the best option.

The contractor will cover staffing and training of the security guards.

Momich says current security guards are being encouraged to re-apply for their positions.

The layoffs will be effective as of July 8.