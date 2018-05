Pirates Rally Past White Sox 10-6 Colin Moran hit a key two-run double, Jordy Mercer also had two RBIs and the Pittsburgh Pirates cleaned up in interleague play once again, beating the lowly Chicago White Sox 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Riverhounds Catching Attention Of USL With Strong StartThe 2018 season was intended to be one of major transition for Riverhounds SC: a new name, new logo, new uniforms and new coaching staff, among other things. But with all of these changes there have also been new, unfamiliar results that have caught the attention of the United Soccer League.