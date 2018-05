Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EVANS CITY (KDKA) – A water main break has prompted service to be shut off to all customers in Evans City.

According to officials, the break happened on North Washington Street and service was shut off around 6:30 a.m.

Approximately 1,700 people are affected by the break.

It is unclear when service will be restored at this time.

