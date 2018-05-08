Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four peregrine falcon chicks have been removed from a Downtown Pittsburgh building.

According to Humane Animal Rescue officials, the chicks were removed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission around 9 a.m. They are now in the care of licensed wildlife rehabilitators at the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Verona.

“They have a lot of experience. They have raised other peregrines and rehabilitated injured ones multiple times over the years,” Game Commission Conservation Officer Dan Puhala said.

The move was going to happen last week, but the state Game Commission wanted more time to carefully plan the transfer.

BET Investments is renovating a building nearby into housing for Point Park University students that will be moving in this fall. The pause in construction is threatening that schedule, so BET acquired the state and federal permits to move the falcon chicks.

BET Investments will pay the cost for relocating and raising the falcons until they can be released later this summer.