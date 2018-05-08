Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The nesting bald eagle family in the city’s Hays section had an unusual visit Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., a large black rat snake was spotted by the live web cams climbing one of the tree’s branches by the nest.

The eagles and their eaglet were not harmed by the snake, but it did stick around for a while on the nearby branch.

WATCH LIVE HERE: Hays Bald Eagle Cam

The eagle pair welcomed their eaglet on March 23.

They laid three eggs this year, but one cracked in mid-March, the second hatched and the third never hatched.