MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — There are new questions about what caused a crash at a car wash in White Oak.

A jeep rammed two other cars and pinned a car wash employee’s head against a wall. Another worker was behind the wheel of that jeep and he says the vehicle suddenly accelerated and wouldn’t stop.

Before the crash, the International Car Wash Association had issued a warning about jeeps, saying some could accelerate unexpectedly.

“When you give it gas, this pushes it… the throttle so you give it more gas. If anything is disturbing it or gets stuck, it’s going to take off,” said Frank Valforte, of Eurostrada.

That’s exactly what happened Monday afternoon at the Double Car Wash in White Oak. The vehicle took off.

“I asked the boy what happened ‘cause he was driving my car,” said Kristen Popp, the owner of the jeep. “I said, ‘What happened?’ And he just said, ‘It wouldn’t stop,’ saying my jeep wouldn’t stop.”

Popp’s jeep then hit another vehicle and pinned a worker.

“We are set up almost exactly the same way where the customer will pull in, we put the vehicle on the track, we put it in neutral, and it goes through the tracks,” said Mike McAuliffe, the manager of the Auto Bathhouse.

Sometimes owners are allowed to remain in their vehicles as the moving track carries it to the wash area, other times workers at the car wash put the vehicle on the tracks. That was the case at Double Car Wash.

Seems like a pretty safe set up unless the vehicle shifts gears on its own.

According to many consumer groups, there has been a problem with jeeps doing just that. It’s called “sudden unintentional acceleration.”

Valforte, a mechanic, remembers when it happened to him.

“One time, I went to the car wash and the guy told me to put it in neutral, and I did, but for some reason, I put it in drive, and the thing took off, and they shut the machine off,” he said.

Even with that consumer report, owners of the Auto Bathhouse say they don’t turn away any vehicles.