GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of having inappropriate contact with young girls.

According to police, the incident happened at the Christ Church in Greensburg on April 22.

A white male allegedly approached a group of girls after Mass and asked for money to play the piano. The girls, ages 6 to 10, said they didn’t have any money.

The man allegedly began searching the girls and touching their hips and legs in the process. He then grabbed a sugar packet and began sprinkling it on the girls’ heads.

Before he left, he told the girls not to report his action because he would get in trouble.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s, bald, with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket that possibly had some lettering on the back.

He has been seen at Mass before, but is not believed to be a congregation member.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensburg Police at (724)-834-3800.

